Ruling, opposition parties condemn NK missile launch

South Korea's political parties on Monday condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launch, saying the communist state would only face deeper isolation and stronger sanctions unless it ceases its provocations.



The North fired off a short-range ballistic missile from its eastern coast in the morning, the third provocation since Seoul's new President Moon Jae-in was sworn in on May 10.





This photo, taken on May 26, 2017, shows Back Hye-ryun, spokeswoman for the ruling Democratic Party, speaking during a press conference at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

"We urge the North to immediately halt any armed provocation that undermines peace on the Korean Peninsula and of the international community," Back Hye-ryun, spokeswoman for the ruling Democratic Party, said in her written statement.Back noted that the latest launch came a week after the UN Security Council adopted a statement denouncing Pyongyang's missile liftoff on May 21. The provocation followed another launch on May 14.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party berated the North for resorting to its brinkmanship tactic despite the international community's warnings. It also called for a shift in President Moon Jae-in's approach towards the North that features a mixture of dialogue and sanctions."(The government) must dismiss the idea of persuading the North (into stopping its provocations and giving up nukes) through dialogue," Kim Sung-won, spokesman for the party, said in his commentary.The splinter conservative Bareun Party warned that the North's provocation would only hasten its "self-destruction.""(North Korean leader) Kim Jong-un is continuing its missile provocations as if he is laughing at the international community's warnings," Oh Shin-whan, the party spokesman, said.The center-left People's Party also joined a chorus of condemnation."We call on the North to stop all provocations that block peace on the peninsula and in Northeast Asia and trigger military tensions, and take a path towards peace," Kim Yoo-jung, party spokeswoman, said. (Yonhap)