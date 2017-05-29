Relentless NK tests pose challenges to allies

This photo, released by the North's Rodong Sinmun daily on May 15, 2017, shows the launch of the Hwasong-12 missile the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

North Korea’s recent series of missile tests poses a challenge to the alliance between South Korea and the US, shrinking the choices of the Moon Jae-in government even before his planned first summit with Donald Trump amid global sanctions and a pressure campaign against Pyongyang.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed Pyongyang launched at least one Scud type ballistic missile from its eastern coast Monday morning, its ninth ballistic missile test and third provocation since Moon took office on May 10.The latest liftoff came about two days after the leaders of the Group of 7 leading economies issued a joint statement vowing to “redouble its efforts” to implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions and achieve nonproliferation and disarmament. In a pre-summit bilateral talk with Japan, Trump told Prime Minster Shinzo Abe that North Korea is “a big problem and will be solved.”With North Korea nonetheless continuing to play with the thin line the US has virtually drawn with its nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile testing, Seoul and Washington are struggling to contain Pyongyang’s moves while seeking to find balance between domestic and foreign issues.The Moon leadership, which vowed to return to dialogue with the communist regime, is trying to warm up to its new nest. The Trump administration, which has recently settled on its North Korea policy focusing on “maximum pressure and engagement,” struggles to cope with the FBI probe into a possible back-channel with the Kremlin. Ahead of their first summit next month in Washington, concerns have been growing over potential friction over their approach to the North.“North Korea is making decisions based on their nuclear and missile development goal. With the policy shift, the Moon administration will be trying to come up with new measures against North Korea together with the US and China,“ said Koh Yu-hwan, a professor in North Korea studies at Dongguk University in Seoul.“There haven‘t found common ground until now, though they have managed to find some common factors -- intolerance of North Korea’s nuclear weapons, finding an imminent solution, and opposition to a regime change.”After Pyongyang test-fired a mid-range missile, known as the Pukguksong-2 on May 21, the United Nations Security Council failed to find a common ground to implement stricter sanctions against North Korea as relevant nations remained divided in their interests. The council struggled to come up with a sturdy resolution with discord among nations such as the US, the UK, France, and the North’s more friendly neighbors China and Russia.On UNSC’s condemnation over its missile test, North Korea blatantly rebuked the statement saying that it will continue to develop more advanced and diversified nuclear weapons.The Pentagon reacted strongly to North Korea’s growing threat, gearing up for the test of its own intercontinental-range missile interceptor. Earlier this month, the Korean Central News Agency claimed success in firing another new IRBM called the Hwasong-12, which it says is capable of striking Hawaii and Alaska.Marine Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, reportedly said that “left unchecked,” Kim will eventually succeed.As the US and South Korea tries to retighten its leash over North Korea, the first bilateral summit between Moon and Trump slated for next month is expected to delve into key issues related to the North’s nuclear issues and military provocations.By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)