Moon Jae-in calls for understanding over disputed PM nomination

Following the president’s gesture, along with his aides’ efforts to pacify opposition parties, possibilities mounted that the appointment of Prime Minister nominee Lee Nak-yon would be put to parliamentary vote without further delay.
“I have no intention of damaging the basic principles (of prioritizing integrity when selecting high-profile government officials),” the president said during his weekly meeting with secretariat members.
“I only ask for the opposition lawmakers’ and the people’s understanding over the fact that (the Moon administration) did not have the time to set up tangible rules (before making personnel announcements.)”
There have been partisan disputes over the qualifications of Cabinet members, especially Prime Minister nominee Lee whose parliamentary confirmation has been pending since last week.
Foreign Minister nominee Kang Kyung-wha, and Fair Trade Commission Chairman Kim Sang-jo also came under fire last week for falsely registering their residential addresses in the past.
In Lee’s case, his wife had temporarily changed her address, as she sought to get a job as an art teacher in a preferred high school in Seoul.
Although deemed relatively less serious compared to other cases of corruption, such incidents seemed to contradict President Moon’s own principle of integrity.
During the electioneering season, Moon had asserted that high-profile government posts should be denied to those involved in five types of corruption, including false residence registration.
“I (still) believe that this rule is highly important in order to build a fair society. But what I said was a principle and for this to take effect in reality, we need more detailed standards,” Moon said.
“Had there been a transition committee, we would have drawn detailed rules on personnel appointment in advance (before inauguration) but due to the lack of time and the consequently pressing schedule, the appointments came to face disputes.”
President Moon took office on May 10, without a transition period right after the May 9 election, to fill in state leadership that had remained vacant since former President Park Geun-hye’s ouster by impeachment on March 10.
Earlier in the morning, two presidential aides made their way to the National Assembly, seeking to pacify the opposition, which since last week had been demanding for the president’s direct apology over what they saw as faulty choices.
In a multilateral meeting with Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun and floor leaders of four parties, Senior Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Jun Byung-hun explained the presidential office would reinforce the nominee verification process.
“It is true that the prime minister appointment was made in a hurry as we were trying to minimize the vacuum (in state affairs),” Jun said in the meeting, offering an apology to the participants.
This was the second apologetic gesture from Cheong Wa Dae, following that by presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok on Friday.
Pressure has been mounting for a new prime minister to succeed Hwang Kyo-ahn. But with Lee’s nomination up in the air, the role is currently being filled by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho, who is also set to step down.
Jun also underlined that the president would not nominate anyone with a false address registration record after July 2005, when the confirmation hearing system was first introduced.
When it comes to breaches before July 2005, the presidential office will only rule out those who had intentions of real estate speculation, he added.
The Residence Registration Act states that one may be sentenced to a maximum term of three years or a fine of 10 million won ($8,921) for falsely reporting one’s address. The key purpose of the regulation was to deter excessive real estate speculation, a defect often found in high-profile public servant nominees in the past.
While the main conservative opposition Liberty Korea Party continued to oppose the nomination, the other two parties -- the People’s Party and the Bareun Party -- backed down and said they would review Cheong Wa Dae’s renewed personnel standards.
Despite the brawl over the president’s personnel decisions, public sentiment remained largely in support of the new state leader over the weekend.
According to a survey released by pollster Realmeter on Monday, those in favor of President Moon’s state administration stood at 84.1 percent, up 2.5 percentage points from the previous week.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com) and Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)