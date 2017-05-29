Early summer heat to continue

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the season’s first heat wave warning was issued for the southeastern city of Daegu as well as seven inland counties and cities in North Gyeongsang Province as of 11 a.m. Monday. A heat wave warning is announced when a region’s day high reaches 35 C.
|(Yonhap)
The temperature is expected to remain well above 30 C for the southeastern region on Tuesday as well, with a high of 33 C forecast for Daegu.
Seoul is expected to see a high of 28 C and a low of 18 C on Tuesday.
“The temperature gap between day and night is expected to be big, so it is advised for the weak and old to take extra care of their health,” the KMA advised.
The concentration levels of fine dust and ozone in the air will remain “normal” on Tuesday, similar to those of the previous day, it added.
By Byun Hee-jin (hjbandi9@heraldcorp.com)