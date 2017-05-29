Foreign ministry conducts simulated anti-hacking drill: source

The foreign ministry Monday started an anti-hacking exercise that simulates an infiltration into its computer systems in cooperation with the National Intelligence Service, a government source said.



The five-day training is part of efforts to beef up its cybersecurity ability amid growing hacking threats.





Employees monitor possible WannaCry ransomware attacks at the Korea Internet and Security Agency in Seoul on May 17, 2017. (Yonhap)

The cybersecurity center of the spy agency plays a role as an "attacker" targeting the intranet of the ministry's overseas missions and headquarters based in Seoul.The drill is aimed at finding vulnerabilities in the ministry's intranet and other networks to "fill the holes" and better prepare for future cyberattacks, the source said.This is the first time that such a simulated training has been held for the ministry alone. Until last year, it was part of the annual Ulchi Focus Lens, a South Korea-US computerized command-and-control exercise."It is like combat-simulated training in which soldiers attack and defend while wearing MILES equipment," the source told Yonhap News Agency on the customary condition of anonymity.MILES refers to multiple integrated laser engagement system, equipment that allows soldiers to engage in simulated combat with blank bullets against enemies.The ministry is one of the government agencies most targeted by hackers. Cybersecurity at the ministry is gaining more importance as it is expected to be put back in charge of trade negotiations with other countries.In the face of growing threats in cyberspace, the ministry earlier launched the "cybersecurity team" aimed at intensifying monitoring against cyberattacks. (Yonhap)