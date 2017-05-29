Hyundai i30N hot hatches complete race in Nurburgring

[Photo News] Singapore Airlines hosts cooking class for children with visual impairment

Published : 2017-05-29
Updated : 2017-05-29 14:36

A VERY SPECIAL DAY -- Participants pose for a photo during an event on Saturday organized by Singapore Airlines and also joined by Singapore Airlines General Manager for the Korean branch Seah Chee Chian (standing, center), offering an opportunity for children with visual impairment and their families to cook in-flight meals with Chef Yim Jung-sik of Michelin-starred restaurant Jungsik. The event is part of the airline’s corporate social responsibility program and has been held since 2012. (Singapore Airlines)

