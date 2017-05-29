Diageo brings Bell's whisky to Korea

(Diageo Korea)

Diageo Korea said Monday that it has released Bell’s blended Scotch Whisky in the Korean market.The 200-year-old British whisky brand is known for its soft, balanced flavor. In line with the effort to make whisky more accessible to younger drinkers, the 700-milliliter bottle is stylishly designed with the Union Jack, the company said.Its low price also makes it optimal for those who wish to enjoy whisky at home, it added.“With its soft and rich taste, reasonable price, and nearly two centuries of history, Bell’s will lower the threshold for Korean whisky drinkers and help to change whisky culture to make it more accessible,” said an official with Diageo Korea.Bell’s is available in discount stores and major bars nationwide. Its supermarket price is approximately 13,000 won per 700-milliliter bottle.By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)