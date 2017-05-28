Senior officials of Korea, UN to meet to discuss cooperation

Senior officials of South Korea and the United Nations will meet in Seoul this week to discuss a wide range of cooperative issues including the growing North Korea nuclear threat, the ministry said Sunday.





The meeting will be held on Monday between Lee Jang-keun, who is in charge of the ministry's international organizations bureau, and Miroslav Jenca of the UN Department of Political Affairs, according to the ministry.This marks their first policy dialogue in which both are expected to share views on North Korea, the latest situation in East Asia, the UN's efforts in disputed areas, and the entry of more South Korean people into the global body, the ministry said. (Yonhap)