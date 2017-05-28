Cardinals' Oh Seung-hwan earns 30th MLB career save

Oh Seung-hwan of the St. Louis Cardinals has earned his 30th career save in Major League Baseball.



Oh threw a scoreless ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver on Saturday (local time), preserving the Cards' 3-0 victory. The right-hander gave up a hit but collected two strikeouts to pick up his 11th save of the season.



Oh, who made his big league debut last year, had 19 saves last season.





In this photo taken by the Associated Press on May 23, 2017, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Oh Seung-hwan throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles. (Yonhap)

The 34-year-old will be the second South Korean to collect 30 saves in MLB after Kim Byung-hyun, who played in the majors from 1999 to 2007 for four teams and garnered 86 saves total.Pitching for the first time at Coors Field, Oh began the inning allowing a single to Mark Reynolds. The South Korean, however, retired Ian Desmond on a four-seam fastball next and struck out Trevor Story on a slider.Tony Wolters hit a foul ball off Oh's pitch but left fielder Tommy Pham made a diving catch to wrap up the game.Oh's latest performance lowered his ERA from 3.13 to 3.00. In addition to 11 saves, Oh has one win and two losses for the 2017 season.Meanwhile, Texas Rangers' South Korean outfielder Choo Shin-soo launched his fifth home run of the season against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road.Batting leadoff, Choo smashed Marco Estrada's first pitch of the game for a solo shot. It was his 21st leadoff home run in his MLB career.Choo, however, failed to produce additional hits in his next three at-bats and watched the Rangers fall 3-1 to the Jays. (Yonhap)