Ruling party pleads for Assembly approval of PM

“I implore the opposition parties to accept the president’s intentions in the broad sense and to cooperate in passing the motion on Prime Minister nominee Lee Nak-yon,” Democratic Party floor leader Rep. Woo Won-shik said, suggesting that National Assembly and the presidential office collaborate in drawing up standards for assessing candidates for government offices.
|Rep. Woo Won-shik, floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party, speaks in a press conference at the National Assembly on May 28, 2017, in which he and other ruling party leaders asked the opposition parties to endorse the president`s nominee for new prime minister, Lee Nak-yon. (Yonhap)
Woo also attempted to appease the opposition parties, acknowledging their demands while appealing for their cooperation and understanding.
“The oppositions’ demands for an apology (by the president) is understandable. (But) Cheong Wa Dae’s position that it will adhere to the major principles but that unavoidable situations need to be taken into account should also be considered.”
While running for presidency, Moon set out five areas of misconduct that will exclude any individual from taking high-level office in his administrations. The five areas are using false address, illegally avoiding military service, tax evasion, plagiarism and real estate speculation.
However, Lee and others tapped for key offices including foreign minister nominee Kang Kyung-hwa have been found to have used false addresses. In addition, it has been alleged that National Intelligence Service chief nominee Suh Hoon has been received 10 million won ($8,900) per month for providing consultation services to a satellite broadcaster.
Opposition parties have seized on the revelations, which in the case of Kang came from Cheong Wa Dae.
“(The party) cannot agree blindly to personnel decisions that lack principles and feed the public’s doubt,” the minor conservative opposition Bareun Party said.
“(The party) calls on President Moon to take the first step to put forward personnel management principles the people can accept, and to review the candidates so that the Cabinet can be formed smoothly.”
Cheong Wa Dae’s position on related issues provided through presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok on Friday only fanned the flames, prompting the main opposition Liberty Korea Party to condemn it as sophistry.
Saying that the Moon Jae-in administration’s personnel selection standards are designed to suit only itself, the Liberty Korea Party called on the president to clarify his position.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)