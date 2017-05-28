Parents No. 1 domestic violence offenders: data shows

(123RF)

More than 60 percent of domestic violence offenders in South Korea are parents of the victims, Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission data shows.The data also showed that the most common form of abuse was locking up their children.Among 1,036 people involved in a total of 961 domestic violence cases reported, 661, or 63.8 percent were carried out by parents who showed abusive behavior towards their children, according to the ACRC.The watchdog said the number of husbands alone who committed domestic violence to either their children or spouses was 277, or 26.7 percent, followed by that of abusive wives at 28.Children accounted for the largest part of the victims, whose number stood at 661, followed by offenders’ spouses with 277. The number of husbands who fell prey to domestic violence stood at 28, or 2.7 percent, the data shows.Locking up kids in a separate room was the main component of the violence in households, whose cases stood at 205, followed by violence including physical assaults at 182, using abusive language at 36 and sexual assaults at 10.The review looked at a range of incidents or complaints in connection to domestic violence reported to the government-run online petition website from January 2015 to December last year.In the review, 23.6 percent of households, 227, said they are currently in divorce proceedings or are already separated, the data shows.By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)