Kepco ranks 138th in Forbes Global 2000

The state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation, the nation’s sole electricity provider, has maintained its strong presence in the Forbes Global 2000, the business magazine’s annual list of the biggest 2,000 public companies in the world, Kepco said Sunday.



In this year’s list, Kepco ranked 138th, while placing second in the electric utilities sector. Kepco has also topped all other Asian electricity providers for the third consecutive year.



In 2016, Kepco was listed 97th for 2016 in an annual ranking of the top 2,000 public companies in the world, the first time the company has broken into the top-100. The company also ranked first in the electric utilities sector for the first time.



Forbes compiles the list based on companies’ sales, profits, assets and market value. The magazine’s market value calculation is as of April 7, 2017, a Forbes surveyor said.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)