NK leader inspects test-fire of new anti-aircraft weapon

North Korea's leader has recently inspected the test-fire of a new type of anti-aircraft guided weapon system, ordering its mass-production and deployment to bolster its air supremacy, Pyongyang's state media said Sunday.



The Korean Central News Agency said Kim Jong-un watched "the successful test" organized by the Academy of National Defence Science, without revealing the date and location.





This photo carried by the Rodong Sinmun, North Korea`s main newspaper, on May 5, 2017, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) inspecting military detachments on two islets in waters off the country`s southwest front. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

Kim told the Korean People's Army officials and those at the academy that the weapon system's capability has been upgraded compared with last year in terms of efficiency to detect and track targets, as well as strike accuracy, according to the KCNA.Kim previously guided the test of an anti-air guided weapon system in April 2016, and the latest test appears to be focusing on improving its surface-to-air guided missiles deployed last year."Some defects in the weapon system, discovered last year, were perfectly overcome to stand the test," Kim was quoted as saying in English by the KCNA. "This weapon system, whose operation capability has been thoroughly verified, should be mass-produced to deploy in all over the country like forests so as to completely spoil the enemy's wild dream to command the air, boasting of air supremacy and weapon almighty."Kim also emphasized that the communist nation should also pursue the development of a "next generation" anti-aircraft guided weapon system, according to the KCNA.The KCNA said Kim was accompanied by Hwang Pyong-so, director of the general political bureau of the KPA, and Ri Yong-gil, vice chief of the KPA general staff.Given North Korea's state media usually reports Kim's inspections a day after they actually take place, the test of the weapon system is believed to have been conducted Saturday. It also comes after Pyongyang claimed a South Korean military unmanned aerial vehicle violated its airspace.The KCNA previously reported that the South's surveillance plane, called the Heron, flew over its western border area four times between 7:46 a.m. and 8:40 p.m. Friday. (Yonhap)