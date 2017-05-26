[Graphic News] Same-sex marriage worldwide

Taiwan becomes 1st in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage.Taiwan has become the first Asian country to order its parliament to legalize same-sex marriage.Gay and lesbian couples are allowed to marry in only 23 of the world’s nearly 200 countries. More than 70 countries continue to criminalize homosexual activity. South Africa is the only country in Africa to allow them.Globally, the pace of civil rights victories has slowed against the background of a steady stream of reports of anti-gay violence and persecution.