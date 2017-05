Doosan Infracore Co., South Korea's top construction equipment maker, said Friday that it plans to sell 500 billion won ($447 million) worth of debt with warrants to refinance maturing debt.



In a regulatory filing, Doosan Infracore said the holders of BWs will be able to buy Doosan Infracore at a predetermined 9,090 won per share.



The proceeds from the debt sale will be used to refinance part of 230 billion won in debt that mature in July, it said. (Yonhap)