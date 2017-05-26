Navy officer to be court-martialed on rape charges

South Korea's military prosecutors said Friday they sought an arrest warrant for a Navy captain accused of sexually assaulting a female subordinate.



"(The prosecutors) applied for an arrest warrant today for the captain" who has been in temporary detention on charges of sexual assault against a lieutenant found dead on Wednesday, a defense official said.



(Yonhap)

She apparently committed suicide, the Navy said, citing notes alluding to her ultimate choice. She also reportedly told a civilian friend that she had been raped by a senior colleague.The captain admitted to having sex with her while intoxicated but denied the rape charges, according to the Navy.The application for the arrest warrant indicates that investigators have found related evidence.A military court is expected to soon decide whether to issue the warrant for a swift court martial, said the official. (Yonhap)