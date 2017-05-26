Ousted Park used taxpayers’ money while suspended: lawmaker

(Yonhap)

Allegations surfaced Friday that former President Park Geun-hye spent 3 billion won ($2.7 million) of state funds while she was impeached by the parliament and suspended from duty.“I learned that 3 billion won in special activity expenses was used when former President Park Geun-hye was suspended,” said Rep. Lee Yong-ho of the centrist People’s Party in the party‘s emergency meeting.”“The public have a right to know how and where Cheong Wa Dae used these special activity expenses.”Former President Park, now on trial over corruption allegations, has been widely criticized for her lavish lifestyle in the presidential residence. She purchased expensive beds and workout equipment and even treated her high-profile guests to luxury delicacies such as caviar, lobster and shark’s fin soup on taxpayers’ money.The allegation came a day after Cheong Wa Dae announced that it would cut spending on special activities by as much as 42 percent and President Moon would use his own money for family meals and personal items.Cheong Wa Dae, ministries, police, prosecution, spy agency and other important government bodies are given the special activity expenses which amounted to 887 billion won last year.The special activity expenses are supposed to conduct investigations and perform duties, which is crucial to national security and requires confidentiality.But the expenses are offered in cash and those who use the money do not have to provide receipts in the expense report, which critics claimed lacks transparency and was a key source of corruption.“The People’s Party will look in to whether the budget for special activities in the spy agency, prosecution and police is properly used and will push for drastically reducing it,” he said, adding that such spending should be limited to intelligence activities.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)