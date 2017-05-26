Korea to tighten rules on unisex restrooms

Screen capture of CCTV footage of a man walking out after he stabbed a young woman to death at a unisex bathroom near Gangnam Station in May last year.

South Korea will tighten rules on unisex public bathrooms over safety and privacy issues, the Ministry of Interior said Friday.Under the revised Public Toilets Act, slated to take effect later this year, the owner of a building with a place of business of over 2,000 square meters must build toilets separately for men and women.The same will apply to public institutions such as hospitals and schools of over 1,000 square meters.Many public bathrooms in crowded downtown areas are shared by men and women due to space constraints and costs. Although many foreigners and tourists have complained, the issue garnered little attention from the government until May last year when a young woman was stabbed to death by a man at a unisex bathroom near Gangnam Station.The revised law also stipulates that libraries and museums should install diaper changing tables in bathrooms.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)