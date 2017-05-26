Big 3 shipbuilders see recovery but midsize builders struggle

According to the Korea Export-Import Bank of Korea on Friday, the order receipts of medium-sized shipyards in Korea were estimated to be around $110 million in the first quarter. Despite an improvement compared to last year’s first quarter, when there was not a single order, ship orders for the countries eight mid-sized shipbuilders are insufficient compared to the top three: Hyundai Heavy Industries, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, and Samsung Heavy Industries.
|(Yonhap)
In 2007, when the Korean shipbuilding industry was at its peak, local medium-sized shipbuilders won building projects worth $26.22 billion, accounting for roughly 26.7 percent of total shipbuilding orders in Korea.
However, orders dropped from $ 8.8 billion in 2008 to $ 1.4 billion in 2009. In 2013, it recovered slightly, reaching $4.22 billion, but then plummeted last year to $ 310 million.
Meanwhile, Korea’s big three received a total of 36 vessel orders worth $3.48 billion so far this year. The industry is expected to exceed last year’s figures -- 47 vessels valued at $4.5 billion -- by the third quarter.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)