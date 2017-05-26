More expect new President Moon to do well: survey

Nearly 90 percent of all South Koreans believe their new president will do a good job running the country, a survey showed Friday.



In the survey conducted by Gallup Korea, 88 percent of all respondents said they expect President Moon Jae-in to do well in performing his duties.



(Yonhap)

The reading, a de facto approval rating, marked a slight increase from 87 percent a week earlier.The survey was conducted on 1,003 adults throughout the country. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percent, with a confidence level of 95 percent.Those expecting Moon to do a poor job as the top elected official came to 6 percent, down 1 percentage point from a week earlier, according to the local pollster.Moon's approval rating also compared with the 70 percent for his ousted predecessor Park Geun-hye in her third week in office, it noted.President Moon came into office on May 10, one day after a rare presidential by-election caused by the March 10 ouster of Park over corruption allegations.In the latest survey, Moon's ruling Democratic Party secured an approval rating of 51 percent, becoming the first liberal party ever to breach the 50 percent mark in the country's history.The approval rating of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party remained unchanged over the cited period at 8 percent. (Yonhap)