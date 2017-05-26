NK's grain imports from China soar last month

North Korea's grain imports from China showed a more than fivefold surge last month from a year ago, a US broadcaster said Friday.
The North brought in 4,100 tons of grain from China in April, 5.4 times higher than 754 tons a year earlier, said Voice of America, citing Kwon Tae-jin, head of South Korean agricultural think tank GS&J Institute's North Korea and East Asia division.
|(Yonhap)
Of the imports, rice took up the biggest share of 1,542 tons, trailed by corn with 1,506 tons, wheat flour with 750 tons, starch with 304 tons and bean products with 4 tons, the broadcaster said.
The North's combined grain imports from China during the January-April period also marked a spike of 4.3 times to 10,619 tons from a year ago, with wheat flour at the top with 3,403 tons, the broadcaster said.
The North's fertilizer imports from its ally plunged about 40 percent on-year to 87,000 tons during the first four months this year, according to the broadcaster.
The North, however, is unlikely to suffer a fertilizer shortage, albeit not sufficient, this year, the broadcaster quoted Kwon as saying. (Yonhap)