Intel stands as No. 1 player in corporate SSD

US tech giant Intel Corp. continued to stand as the largest producer of corporate solid state drives in the first quarter, data showed Friday, with its rival Samsung Electronics Co. coming in second.



According to the data compiled by indtry tracker DRAMeXchange, Intel accounted for 40 percent of the market, while Samsung's share stood at 25 percent in the January-March period.



An SSD is a data storage device made with a NAND flash memory chip that does not need power to store data and is more durable and faster than a hard disk drive.While Samsung stands as the top player in the SSD market for private age, it still falls behind the US rival in the sector for companies.The combined shipment of the corporate SSDs was estimated at 6 million units in the first quarter, up 3-4 percent on-year, the data also showed.DRAMeXchange said the demand for corporate SSD is anticipated to grow down the road as major online giants, such as Google, Facebook and Microsoft provides services through data center networks. (Yonhap)