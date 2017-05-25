[Eye Plus] Party for the family

To return the unfaltering love, many people turn to lavish things, buying high-end pet food, cool toys and equipment for their pets. But pets do not want material things. They need your time.
A new campaign where owners can spend quality time with their pets is gaining traction in South Korea -- the D.Pet Party organized by D.Media & Company and sponsored by local pet commerce company Petsbe.
Themed “Be My Family,” the event is not meant to be a flashy outing for pets and their owners, but rather a venue to support pet care as well as the encourage adoption of abandoned pets.
A portion of the party’s profits is donated to a local animal shelter, a move which has won the support of many Korean pet owners and animal lovers.
And for this, the D.Pet Party has contributed to creating a new, healthy pet ownership culture while translating a key campaign message into a cultural gathering.
The D.Pet Party takes place every Tuesday at the D.Bidge Terrace in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu. Participants can join the party and socialize with other pet owners and their furry companions.
Photo by Park Hyun-koo
Written by Sohn Ji-young