[Eye Plus] Party for the family

Pets have become an important part of our lives, welcoming us when we return home and showering us with affection at all times, happy or sad.To return the unfaltering love, many people turn to lavish things, buying high-end pet food, cool toys and equipment for their pets. But pets do not want material things. They need your time.A new campaign where owners can spend quality time with their pets is gaining traction in South Korea -- the D.Pet Party organized by D.Media & Company and sponsored by local pet commerce company Petsbe.Themed “Be My Family,” the event is not meant to be a flashy outing for pets and their owners, but rather a venue to support pet care as well as the encourage adoption of abandoned pets.A portion of the party’s profits is donated to a local animal shelter, a move which has won the support of many Korean pet owners and animal lovers.And for this, the D.Pet Party has contributed to creating a new, healthy pet ownership culture while translating a key campaign message into a cultural gathering.The D.Pet Party takes place every Tuesday at the D.Bidge Terrace in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu. Participants can join the party and socialize with other pet owners and their furry companions.Photo by Park Hyun-kooWritten by Sohn Ji-young