[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and Rose (Allison Williams) have been dating for awhile, finally reaching the meet-the-parents point in the relationship. Rose invites Chris to a weekend mini-vacation in an upstate home with her family. At first, Chris believes Rose’s parents are being uncommonly kind to overcompensate for their awkwardness with their daughter’s interracial relationship. But in a series of disquieting discoveries throughout the weekend, Chris faces a truth he had never imagined.Jae-ho (Seol Kyung-gu) is the maniacal head of a drug smuggling operation. While behind bars, he befriends Hyun-soo (Im Si-wan), a young delinquent who appears equally boisterous. Jae-ho suggests Hyunsoo join his operation, and the two begin working together in Jae-ho’s criminal gang upon their release from prison. The two soon come to slowly reveal their ambitions and hidden sides, however, and embark on a precarious partnership of suspicion and trust.The Covenant is a gigantic colony ship carrying thousands of colonists and embryos in hypersleep, bound for a new remote planet with a new energy source when members aboard (Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup) believe they have discovered a new, uncharted plot of paradise in space. There, they meet David (Michael Fassbender), a survivor of the previous Prometheus expedition. But the Utopian universe turns dark when alien forces appear, attacking the crew.Dae-ho (Lee Sung-min) is a former detective who was fired for his overly aggressive investigative techniques and now lives as a nosy security guard in his hometown in Gijang County. Jong-jin (Cho Jin-woong), a successful businessman, enters the peaceful area to build a beach resort when drugs begin circulating around in the nearby Haeundae area. Suspicious of Jong-jin, who has won over the townspeople’s hearts, Dae-ho embarks on a lonely investigation.