Comedians, K-pop group named honorary ambassadors for PyeongChang 2018

Two comedians and a K-pop group were named the latest honorary ambassadors for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, the local organizing committee said Thursday.



The organizing committee for the country's first Winter Games said comedians Kim Byung-man and Jung Chan-woo, and girl group Girl's Day will take part in promotional activities for the Olympics and the Paralympics in 2018 as honorary ambassadors.



The organizers said Kim will also serve as a leader for "Passion Crew," while Girl's Day will become "friends" of the crew.



Passion Crew refers to all the Games workforce, including volunteers, securities and contractors, for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and Paralympics. There are more than 87,000 members --

56,000 for the Olympics and 31,000 for the Paralympics -- of Passion Crew.

Kim and Girl's Day will be officially appointed as honorary ambassadors next month, while Jung will get his new role on Sunday.



Kim, 41, is known for his slapstick and acrobatic stunts and has been featured in various entertainment shows. Girl's Day is a quartet that debuted in 2010 and recently released its fifth EP album "Girl's Day Everyday #5." Jung, 49, is also famous for his work as a singer and radio show host.



"Our important task these days is to secure staff for the Games operation and encourage them," the local organizing committee said in a release. "We believe Kim and Girls Day will play big roles for our crew."



The entertainers join other non-sports figures like actors Kim Woo-bin and Lee Min-ho, along with soprano Sumi Jo on the list of PyeongChang's honorary ambassadors.



The Winter Olympics will kick off Feb. 8 next year for a 17-day run in PyeongChang and two other adjacent cities in Gangwon Province. (Yonhap)