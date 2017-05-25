Moon voices hopes for enhanced ties with Indonesia

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday expressed hopes for enhanced economic and diplomatic cooperation with Indonesia during a phone call with President Joko Widodo, his office said.



During his 15-minute talk, Moon also reiterated that his government will strengthen ties with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a crucial partner for Seoul due to its geopolitical value, growth potential and rich resources.



"I am pleased to note that South Korea and Indonesia have constantly increased exchanges and cooperation since the two forged a strategic partnership in 2006," Moon was quoted by his spokesman as saying during the talks.



"I and my government plan to firm up the relationship to the level of four major powers ... I hope that Indonesia, a leading ASEAN country, can work together with us to elevate the partnership (with the ASEAN) to a higher level," he added.



The Indonesian leader congratulated Moon on his recent election victory, expressing his expectations for a thriving democracy in South Korea and peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula under Moon's leadership.



Moon also used the conversation to express his condolences to the victims of a terrorist bombing in Jakarta on Wednesday. He stressed that Seoul is determined to play a role in rooting out terrorism across the world.



Moon also anticipated greater cooperation in the defense industry, pointing to an ongoing bilateral project to develop a warplane.



Seoul and Jakarta signed an 8.1 trillion won (US$7.1 billion) deal to jointly develop the KF-X/IF-X 4.5-generation fighter in January last year, with the latter investing 1.7 trillion won, about 20 percent of the total cost. (Yonhap)