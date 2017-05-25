Navy captain arrested for sexual assault of subordinate

Navy (Yonhap)

A Navy captain was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual assault following the death of a Navy lieutenant in an apparent suicide.According to the Navy, the female lieutenant was found dead at her home Wednesday. Her body was discovered by a friend who came by when she did not show up for work.The captain, who worked at the Navy headquarters in Kyerong, was arrested by the military police after a friend of the victim told the police that she was sexually assaulted, added the Navy.Several suicide notes were found at the victim’s house. Some of them said, “I’ll leave the world like this” and “I’ll be gone tomorrow.”The captain is said to have admitted to having sex with the victim, but denied charges that he sexually assaulted her.By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)