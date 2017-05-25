Moon to pay for his own private expenditures

Moon, who took office on May 10 after President Park Geun-hye was ousted for corruption, ordered his secretariat to drastically slash his special activities funds.
Under the renewed budget plan, the president will pay for his family meals, commodities and private events which are not part of his official agenda.
|Lee Joung-do, presidential secretary for general affairs (Yonhap)
“It is the president’s determination to draw a clear line between what may be settled upon taxpayers’ money and what cannot,” Lee Joung-do, presidential secretary for general affairs, said in a briefing.
The money which the president spent for private use is to be deducted from his monthly payroll, Lee explained.
“The 5.3 billion ($4.7 million) won deducted from the presidential secretariat’s special activities budget will be used to create jobs for the youth and to support the socially neglected group,” Lee said.
The move appears to be aimed at highlighting his integrity. Former President Park, who is currently being tried for a total of 18 charges, was accused of having a “princess-like“ lifestyle at the presidential residency, purchasing expensive beds -- three of them -- and workout equipment on taxpayers‘ money.
According to the Blue House, a budget of 16.1 billion won was compiled for such special activities this year, of which 12.6 billion won currently remains in balance. It is Moon’s plan to keep 7.3 billion and convert the use of the remaining 5.3 billion won.
Also, the presidential office will reduce the corresponding budget for next year, keeping it at 11.1 billion won, down 31 percent from this year’s total, according to the official.
When it comes to national security and crisis management sectors, however, Cheong Wa Dae plans to call for a 5.1 percent increase for next year’s budget.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)