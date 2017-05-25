C1 Gas Refinery R&D Center to boost petrochemical industry

Amid rising environmental concerns and increasing price volatility in the industry, a group of 100 researchers from Sogang University, Kyunghee University, Ajou University, Seoul National University, KAIST, the Korea Institute of Energy Research and the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology have teamed up to devise a new technology required in the post-oil era.
|Researchers of the C1 Gas Refinery R&D Center pose for a group photo. (CGRC)
The researchers are focusing on developing low heat, low pressure, and direct C1 gas conversion technology through a holistic approach on various science fields.
Such research is being done to help domestic companies cope with the upcoming Shale Gas 2.0 era that will focus on reducing the price of shale gas by minimizing its mining cost and increasing its supply.
The R&D Center has been encouraging Korean companies to share their opinions and participate in the development stages of the conversion technology.
It also has plans to commercialize the technology for industrial use as soon as it is completed.
By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)