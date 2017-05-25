Korea's pension fund to beef up exposure to local stocks

South Korea's National Pension Service, the world's third-largest pension fund, plans to boost its investment into local equities by 2020, according to the fund's officials Thursday.



Domestic stocks will account for 18.7 percent of its assets by the end of next year, from 18.4 percent at the end of 2016. By the end of 2020, the fund plans to have 20 percent of its investments in local equities.



(Yonhap)

Under the plan, the fund, which had assets worth 567 trillion won ($507.5 billion) at the end of January, is expected to buy about 9 trillion won worth of local stocks per year.Cho Yong-jun, head of the research center at Hana Financial Investment, said the move by the fund is expected to "play a significant role in resolving the situation of the undervalued local stock market."The fund, which has heavily focused on bonds, has been under pressure to boost returns as South Korea's population is rapidly aging.As part of its strategy of seeking more investment returns, the fund will boost overseas asset allocations to about 40 percent by 2022 from 27 percent.The fund will increase alternative investments to 12.5 percent by the end of next year, from 11.4 percent at the end of last year. (Yonhap)