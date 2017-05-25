Uzbekistan asked Seoul to arrest alleged terrorists

It was belatedly disclosed that the Uzbek government requested the South Korean government to arrest about 10 Uzbeks suspected of being members of a terrorist group who had entered the country.



According to the National Police Agency on Thursday, the central Asian nation sent the Justice Ministry an official document asking for their arrest and repatriation around October last year.





The South Korean police immediately kicked off a probe, but found no circumstantial evidence that they had remitted money to a terrorist group or took part in activities related to terror.They were illegally working at local factories at that time and were either forced to leave or voluntarily left the country later through crackdowns. (Yonhap)