SC Bank offering gift certificates to first-time asset management customers

The bank says that a first-time customer will be given a mobile gift card worth up to 30,000 won ($27) on all asset services that exceed 1 million won.
|Standard Chartered Bank Korea is holding a customer appreciation event, offering new asset management services customers Shinsegae mobile gift certificates until the end of May. (Standard Chartered Bank Korea)
In order to qualify for the gift card event, accounts and balances must be maintained until the end of the event date. Money market funds and savings accounts are excluded from the promotion.
The bank’s branch offices work with asset management specialists in the fields of wealth management, funds, insurance and foreign exchange in order to provide customers with expert-led services for higher quality asset management.
Global investment is a pillar of the company’s investment portfolio, with the bank striving to further expand its international investment footprint. In 2014, the bank’s domestic funds accounted for 62 percent of all its funds, while international funds accounted for 38 percent. Its overseas funds currently account for 52 percent.
Standard Chartered Bank is also celebrating the launch of its mobile foreign exchange services. It is offering a 90 percent rate of exchange for mobile transactions in major currencies including US dollars, euros and Japanese yen until the end of June.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)