Moon expected to announce key minister nominees next week: source

President Moon Jae-in is expected to announce his key minister nominees next week after the parliament completes its confirmation process for Prime Minister-nominee Lee Nak-yon, a source said Thursday.



The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae has been carrying out an internal vetting process for candidates for a series of ministerial and vice ministerial posts, including the deputy prime minister for social affairs.





President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

The new president has been striving to swiftly round out his government to minimize any policy vacuum. He took office soon after his victory in the May 9 election triggered by the March 10 ouster of his scandal-hit predecessor, Park Geun-hye.Moon has so far announced his picks for prime minister, deputy prime minister for economic affairs, foreign minister, spy chief and Constitutional Court president, as well as some top presidential officials.For the post of deputy prime minister for social affairs, Kim Sang-gon, former superintendent of Gyeonggi Province Office of Education, has been mentioned. He was deeply involved in the formation of Moon's campaign pledges for education.Kim Boo-kyum, four-term lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party, has been floated as new interior minister. Kim served as one of the chief campaigners for Moon during the election period.Former Chief of Naval Operations Song Young-moo is being talked about as a possible defense minister. He was a core defense policy advisor for Moon during the election. Retired four-star general Baek Gun-ki, former CNO Hwang Ki-chul and former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Jung Seung-jo have also been mentioned for the post.For the unification minister, DP Reps. Song Young-gil and Woo Sang-ho have been mentioned, while Reps. Do Jong-hwan and Yoo Eun-hae of the ruling party have been bandied about as possible culture minister. (Yonhap)