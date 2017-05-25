Sulwhasoo to enter French cosmetics market

It will offer the brand’s best-selling products, such as its First Care Activating Serum and Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream.
|Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream. (Amorepacific)
The store will be designed with the motif of oriental herbal medicine, with traditional raw materials such as ginseng displayed.
Sulwhasoo’s products will also be sold on Galeries Lafayette’s online mall.
By entering the French cosmetics market, the company is hoping to solidify its advancement as a global brand promoting Korean values, it explained.
“The entry into Galeries Lafayette is a meaningful challenge for Amorepacific in that it will target the French market, also known as the birthplace of beauty products,” said the company.
Sulwhasoo has broken records in the domestic market. It was the first domestic cosmetics brand to reach annual sales of over 1 trillion won ($894.6 million) in 2015 and was No. 1 in sales at domestic department stores for the 11th consecutive year in 2016.
The brand has 200 stores across 11 countries.
By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)