Korea, Denmark in talks over repatriation of Choi's daughter

South Korea's Justice Ministry said Thursday it has officially received notification from Denmark that the daughter of former President Park Geun-hye's friend dropped the appeal against her extradition order.



On Wednesday, Danish prosecutors confirmed that Chung Yoo-ra will be extradited to South Korea as she dropped her appeal to the High Court of Western Denmark regarding a lower court's decision to send her back to Seoul.





In this file photo taken on Jan. 12, 2017, activists perform in front of the Danish Embassy in Seoul to call on Denmark to help repatriate Chung Yoo-ra, the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, who is at the center of an influence-peddling scandal that led to former President Park Geun-hye`s ouster. (Yonhap)

"The decision to extradite Chung has been confirmed by the Danish Justice Ministry and we have begun discussing with our Danish counterparts over when to extradite her," the Ministry of Justice said in a statement.Refusing to return to South Korea, Chung, arrested by local authorities in northern Danish city of Aalborg in January, has been in custody at a detention center.According to Danish law, Chung will be extradited to South Korea within 30 days of the decision.Chung is likely to face a probe immediately after she arrives here over allegations she received undue academic and financial favors based on her mother Choi Soon-sil's ties with the former president.Park and Choi -- both in jail -- are standing trial over a string of corruption allegations, including that they took bribes from the country's largest business group Samsung and other conglomerates. (Yonhap)