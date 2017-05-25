S. Korea reviewing 19 civic groups' request for NK contact

South Korea said Thursday that 19 civic groups have asked the government to approve their request for contact with North Koreans over inter-Korean exchanges since the inauguration of President Moon Jae-in.



They are seeking to provide humanitarian assistance and pursue projects in development and exchanges in the social and cultural sectors, according to the Ministry of Unification.



South Koreans require government approval to contact North Korea or visit.





This photo taken on May 24, 2017, shows officials at the Korea Sharing Movement looking at products for assistance to North Korea. (Yonhap)

The ministry said Monday that it will flexibly resume civilian inter-Korean exchanges to an extent that the move would not compromise international sanctions.South Korea said it will sternly respond to North Korea's provocations but also does not believe that long-strained inter-Korean ties will help stability on the divided peninsula."The government will review their requests based on its stance about inter-Korean exchanges," said a ministry official.Since liberal President Moon Jae-in took office May 10, expectations have been high that civilian inter-Korean exchanges would revive as he would seek engagement with Pyongyang. Kang Kyung-wha, the nominee for the country's foreign minister, said Thursday that humanitarian aid to North Korea should be supplied regardless of political situations.The government under former President Park Geun-hye said it would continue to provide humanitarian assistance to those vulnerable in North Korea, such as infants and pregnant women. But Seoul has suspended almost all civilian inter-Korean exchanges since North Korea conducted its fourth nuclear test in January 2016.The official said that a civic group has submitted a plan to contact North Koreans about a joint event to mark an inter-Korean summit anniversary slated for next month. The non-government preparatory group is seeking to hold a celebratory event in North Korea to mark the first inter-Korean summit held on June 15, 2000.In 2000, then-South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-il held a historic summit in Pyongyang, producing a landmark agreement on reconciliation and economic cooperation between the two rival Koreas.During the liberal administration of President Roh Moo-hyun in 2003-2008, civic groups held summit anniversary events in Seoul and Pyongyang. (Yonhap)