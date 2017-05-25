Korea's seaport cargo up 6.6% in April

Cargo processed at South Korean seaports gained ground last month from a year earlier on brisk outbound shipments, government data showed Thursday.



Cargo handled at the country's seaports came to 129.62 million tons in April, up 6.6 percent from 121.54 million tons tallied a year earlier, according to the data by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.



Non-container cargo rose 4 percent on-year to 88.74 million tons last month, while container freight jumped 8.9 percent to 2.34 million twenty-foot equivalent units.A total of 1.41 million TEUs of export-import cargo was processed over the same period, up 10.5 percent from the previous year's 1.28 million TEUs.Asia's fourth-largest economy saw its exports soar 24.1 percent in April on the back of recovering world trade and rising oil prices.Busan was South Korea's biggest maritime gateway, with cargo handling reaching 34.43 million tons in April, outpacing the southwestern port of Gwangyang with 22.83 million tons and Ulsan with 16.99 million tons, the latest data showed. (Yonhap)