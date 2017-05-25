Posco ICT seeks to sell power produced via solar panels

Posco ICT Co., a unit of South Korea's leading steelmaker Posco, said Thursday it plans to generate power from solar panels set up on rooftops of buildings and sell it to the state-run Korea Power Exchange.



The company said the project involves generating small-volume power of around 1 megawatt. Posco ICT plans to install infrastructure at its headquarters and factories, and gradually expand the production capacity."We have a bright outlook on the growth, as small-volume generation projects can receive governmental incentives, and the procedures to secure approval for related land use are easier to obtain," a company official said. (Yonhap)