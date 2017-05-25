Dividend payouts to foreign investors up 18.9% in 2016

Dividend payouts by South Korean listed firms to foreign investors rose 18.9 percent on year last year, data showed Thursday, in a move that could help offshore investors regain confidence in the nation's stock market.



Companies whose fiscal year ends on Dec. 31 made a total of 8.79 trillion won ($7.78 billion) in dividend payments to foreign investors, according to the data by the Korea Securities Depository.



(Yonhap)

The Kospi market paid 8.64 trillion won in dividends to foreign investors, while the secondary Kosdaq market paid 144.3 billion won in dividends to foreigners.Samsung Electronics Co.'s dividend payment to foreign investors stood at 2.3 trillion won last year.S-Oil Corp. came second with a dividend payment of 492.3 billion won to foreign investors, followed by Shinhan Financial Group Co. with 461.2 billion won and Hyundai Motor Co. with 421 billion won. (Yonhap)