Parliament begins last session of hearing for PM nominee

The National Assembly on Thursday began the last session of the two-day confirmation hearing for Prime Minister-nominee Lee Nak-yon, putting his ethics, leadership credentials and policy orientations under the microscope.



Opposition lawmakers were set to grill the former South Jeolla Province governor and veteran politician to see if he is fit for the government's No. 2 post at the time of security and economic challenges.





Prime Minister-nominee Lee Nak-yon arrives at the National Assembly in Seoul to attend a parliamentary confirmation hearing on May 25, 2017. (Yonhap)

On the first day of the hearing, lawmakers focused on a series of allegations about his family members. They range from his son's exemption from military service to his artist wife's sale of paintings to a public firm at unusually high prices and his mother's suspected real estate speculation. Lee has denied most of the allegations.Lee's appointment requires consent from a majority of the 299 lawmakers. The ruling Democratic Party has 120 seats, while the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and its splinter Bareun Party control 107 seats and 20 seats, respectivelyThe legislature is set to adopt a report on its results Friday. The major parties have agreed to vote on Lee at a plenary session next Monday at the earliest. (Yonhap)