South Korea's central bank on Thursday held its key rate steady for May to support the country's growth.In a widely expected move, the monetary policy board of the Bank of Korea voted to keep the key rate at 1.25 percent, extending its wait-and-see approach for the 11th consecutive monthIn June last year, South Korea's central bank made a surprise rate cut, citing a need to stimulate the lackluster economy amid a prolonged economic slowdown. (Yonhap)