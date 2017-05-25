Global users of 5G network may reach 400 mln in 2022: report

The number of subscribers to the fifth-generation network services may reach 400 million by 2022, a report showed Thursday, a development that can change the landscape of the global telecommunication industry.



According to the report released by industry tracker Ovum, the 5G network services are anticipated to hit the market in 2019, and gradually expand around the globe to reach 45 countries and 120 mobile carriers by end-2021.



The 5G network technology allows data transmission speed that is 40-50 times faster than existing long-term evolution networks."In March, the industry accelerated the development of part of the 5G standard to enable standardized commercial service in 2019, a year earlier than the previous deployment timelines," the industry tracker said.Ovum earlier suggested that the number of 5G subscribers would reach around 25 million.In South Korea, SK Telecom Co. and its smaller rival KT Corp. have been competing to release the country's first commercialized 5G network service in 2019. (Yonhap)