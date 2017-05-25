Choi Soon-sil's daughter in Denmark drops appeal, to face probe in Seoul

(Yonhap)

A key figure in a political corruption scandal that led to the ousting of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye on Wednesday dropped the appeal of her extradition case from Denmark to Seoul.Danish prosecutors confirmed on Twitter that Chung Yoo-ra will be extradited to South Korea after she dropped her appeal to the High Court of Western Denmark pertaining to her lower court ruling of extradition to Seoul.Chung is accused of receiving inappropriate academic and financial favors based on her mother Choi Soon-sil's ties with Park.Park and Choi -- both jailed -- are accused of having colluded to abuse power and take bribes from Samsung Group and other South Korean conglomerates. Choi had no official position in the Park administration.Choi is standing trial on charges of meddling in state affairs and amassing profits using her connection to the former president.The high court had been set to hold a hearing on Chung on June 8, according to Danish prosecutors.Prosecutors said that Chung will be extradited to South Korea within 30 days. She is expected to be taken into custody by South Korean authorities for questioning. (Yonhap)