[Kim Kwi-gon] Korea should take the lead in 'fourth industrial revolution'

Korea used to be at the forefront of digital solutions, yet it has been reported that it is now far behind other countries in dealing with the "fourth industrial revolution," although it would be a golden opportunity to take advantage of the opportunities it offers. Fortunately, President Moon Jae-in has recognized the importance and value of the fourth industrial revolution, and promised to set up a Presidential Committee with a lot of expectations.It has been reported that the Committee aims to integrate Information and Communication Technology and Internet of Things in all policies to contribute to the sustainable development of human beings and the world.Here are some suggestions to help prioritize the Committee’s strategies for Korea to take the lead in the fourth industrial revolution.First, the strategies should address urban innovations and be city-based. Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, said in his book “Many facts that affect the competitiveness of countries and regions -- from innovation and education to infrastructure and public administration -- are under the purview of cities.”Second, the connectivity or nexus of interacting activities and convergence products should be fully addressed as a means of promoting the fourth industrial revolution. At a time where the integration of technology is an increasing trend globally in terms of human intelligence and machine intelligence, many government strategies in Korea remain rather piecemeal and fragmented.Third, all the ministries should work collaboratively toward the common goal of the fourth industrial revolution. Current divides of government regulations and organizations are the biggest challenges facing the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s introduction in Korea. So far the government has not been able to produce holistic and cross ministerial plans. Each ministry works in silo.Fourth, the global climate change agenda should be included as one of the strategic areas to reflect today’s urban reality. Globally, occupying only a small portion of earth’s available land (2 percent), cities are responsible for 67 percent of global energy consumption and generate over 60 percent of the planet-warming greenhouse gases produced.Changes in policy connections should come up to speed with new technological advances as emphasized by the fourth industrial revolution. One possible way Korea could start piloting the implementation of the connections and connectivity would be through the development of climate smart cities.In line with the Paris Climate Change Agreement, a climate smart city can be a vehicle to bridge the divided sectors through which every technology body is open to increasing their support for climate friendly ICT, IoT and operation technology infrastructure development in cities. New implementation of climate smart cities will provide huge investment opportunities associated with the fourth industrial revolution.A study shows that a climate smart city for urban innovation can help shape the digital future with a new vision, a new reality, new business, and build new value in the era of the fourth industrial revolution. It can be a unique solution to climate challenges and the spatial deployment of new technologies in connected ways.It can also become a hub or complex like the Silicon Valley to demonstrate the fourth industrial revolution infrastructure. A new efficient, interconnected, ICT supported approach can be used in urban renewal, infill and suburban projects.The only way we can make a real difference on our impact on the physical, digital and biological world will be to apply the ideas and principles of the fourth industrial revolution into climate smart cities. Partnerships between a whole array of ministries, ICT providers, local people and financing bodies will be key for logistical solutions for better planning, responsive climate change actions, efficient infrastructure and ICT innovation.Climate smart city planning can readily help cities develop better connectivity, synergy driven economies, sharing economy, circular economy and inter-linkages, and stimulate the emergence of new businesses.---By Kim Kwi-gonKim Kwi-gon is a professor emeritus of Environmental Planning at Seoul National University and the president of the Korea Smart Eco-city Network. He can be reached at kwigon@snu.ac.kr. -- Ed.