[News Focus] Moon’s river probe order puts auditor in dilemma

But when he ordered a review of the controversial 22 trillion won ($19.5 billion) undertaking on the nation’s four main rivers Monday, the newly-minted leader ran two risks: one of undermining the autonomy of the national audit agency and another of being viewed as seeking a political vendetta against conservatives who held power before him.
Algae blooms on Geumgang River. Yonhap
And the decision has also put the Board of Audit and Inspection in a dilemma.
Under current laws that govern the state auditor, the president has no authority to order the initiation of a special BAI inspection on a specific project or entity.
An inquiry can only commence when the prime minster or the National Assembly requests it, or the head of a supervisory government authority makes a formal request on matters within its own jurisdiction.
The BAI can launch an investigation at its own discretion or upon the request of over 300 ordinary citizens.
As of Wednesday, no formal request has been made with relation to President Moon’s order. South Korea currently has no prime minister. The nominee for the job is yet to clear the parliamentary confirmation process.
Apparently mindful of the procedural issue, the BAI appears to be agonizing over how to start the audit, without hitting landmines.
“We’re looking into how we should handle this, like the need, if any, for an audit, and its practical methods and scope,” an official there was quoted by Yonhap News Agency.
“News reports that BAI is hesitating or is unlikely to start the audit this year are untrue,” the official said.
Observers say that either the construction minister or the environmental minister could step up and make the request in order to realize President Moon’s core campaign pledge and his sixth presidential directive since taking office on May 10.
A group of 40 civic groups also lent support to the new liberal leader, filing a complaint with the BAI against the controversial project. Over 300 individuals signed for their petition, the groups said.
Conservative parties didn’t miss out on the opportunity to attack the widely-popular president whose approval rating in the first week in office topped a whopping 80 percent.
“It is a blatant ignorance of the rules and laws for President Moon to order a BAI audit. Furthermore, whatever reasons the president cites, it is obviously politically motivated,” said Chung Woo-taik, leader of the conservative opposition Liberty Korea Party.
Rep. Kim Young-joo of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea fought back on behalf of the president.
“All major presidential contenders, except the Liberty Korea Party’s candidate, had a review of the project included their campaign manifestos. An audit is so required,” she said.
Upon announcing Moon’s directive, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae stressed it would be a “policy inspection” on the mammoth damming and dredging project which a large proportion of the public still disapprove of.
The project, initiated in 2008 with a strong push from then-President Lee, required the rebuilding of 87 old dams, the construction of 16 new ones as well as the reinforcing of some 300 kilometers of riverbanks on the nation’s four main rivers.
Its aim was to prevent water shortages, improve water quality and create riverside tourism spots, but critics called it a clear failure with disastrous damage to the environment.
If realized, the audit will be the fourth round of investigation conducted by the government, coming after two under the Lee Myung-bak administration and one under his conservative successor Park Geun-hye.
By Lee Sun-young (milaya@heraldcorp.com)