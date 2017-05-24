Ex-diplomat stationed in Chile indicted over sexual abuse

GWANGJU -- Prosecutors said Wednesday they have indicted a former diplomat for sexually abusing a teenage girl in Chile.



The former embassy official in Chile, identified only by his last name Park, is accused of hugging a 12-year-old girl against her will and sending her filthy text messages in September last year while teaching her Korean, according to the Gwangju District Prosecutors' Office.





(Yonhap)

Tipped off by the girl, a Chilean television channel filmed and broadcasted the man sexually harassing another woman who was acting as a teenage girl trying to receive Korean language lessons from him.After holding a disciplinary committee meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed Park from public office in December.He is said to have admitted to most of the allegations raised against him. (Yonhap)