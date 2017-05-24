Ex-diplomat stationed in Chile indicted over sexual abuse

GWANGJU -- Prosecutors said Wednesday they have indicted a former diplomat for sexually abusing a teenage girl in Chile.
The former embassy official in Chile, identified only by his last name Park, is accused of hugging a 12-year-old girl against her will and sending her filthy text messages in September last year while teaching her Korean, according to the Gwangju District Prosecutors' Office.
|(Yonhap)
Tipped off by the girl, a Chilean television channel filmed and broadcasted the man sexually harassing another woman who was acting as a teenage girl trying to receive Korean language lessons from him.
After holding a disciplinary committee meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed Park from public office in December.
He is said to have admitted to most of the allegations raised against him. (Yonhap)