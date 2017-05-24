Woori Bank introduces robo advisers

The nation’s fourth-largest commercial bank announced Wednesday the AI-based program “Woori Robo-Alpha” will reach out to customers to offer asset management portfolios “tailored to their investment propensity,” starting Wednesday. Woori Robo-Alpha also suggests users balance investment portfolio through social networking tools, including WibeeTalk run by the banking institution.
The bank is also expected to introduce the motionless robots featuring voice-recognition functions to branches in Seoul’s Myeong-dong and Yonsei University areas, as well as its head branch in Jung-gu, starting Thursday afternoon.
|Woori Bank CEO Lee Kwang-goo poses at a counter with a robot run on AI-based financial service Woori Robo-Alpha in a head branch located in Jung-gu, Seoul Wednesday. (Woori Bank)
The beta version of the robo adviser, launched in March 2016, has averaged 4.52 percent of yearly rate of return in a test by the Financial Services Commission in April, according to the bank.
“A dawn of new asset management platform nears with Woori Robo-Alpha,” said President of Woori Bank Lee Kwang-goo in a release Wednesday. “Robo advisers will help publicize asset management services.”
This came about six months after Shinhan Bank, the nation‘s largest bank, employed the first AI-run financial service, dubbed “MFolio,” in South Korea in November 2016.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)