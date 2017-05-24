Samsung holds 10th most valuable brand: Forbes

Samsung Electronics Co. is the 10th most valuable brand in the world, up one notch from last year, with its archrival Apple Inc. standing at the top of the list, US-based business magazine Forbes said on Wednesday.



Samsung's brand value was estimated at $38.2 billion this year. Apple maintained No. 1 in terms of brand value with an estimate of $170 billion, up 10 percent, the magazine said.



(Yonhap)

Google came in second at $101.8 billion, followed by Microsoft with $87 billion, Facebook with $73.5 billion, Coca-Cola with $56.4 billion, Amazon with $54.1 billion, Disney with $43.9 billion, Toyota with $41.1 billion, and McDonald's with $40.3 billion.Samsung and Japan-based Toyota were the only two players not based in the United States in the top 10.Of the top 100, US companies accounted for 56. South Korea held two companies, with the other being Hyundai Motor Co. which held a brand value of $8.1 billion. (Yonhap)