Samsung DeX set to pave new mobile life: executive

A senior executive at Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday that the Samsung DeX, a desktop extension and other features for its high-end smartphone, the Galaxy S8, will play key roles in providing users with experiences beyond the boundaries of handsets.



First showcased with the Galaxy S8 smartphone, the Samsung DeX, or Desktop Extension, allows users to utilize smartphones like a personal computer by connecting it to a monitor.



(Yonhap)

Samsung also unveiled Bixby, a voice support program powered by artificial intelligence technology."All of our latest service offerings including Bixby, Samsung DeX and Samsung Connect share a common vision of pushing the boundaries that exist with smartphones," Vice President Rhee In-jong of Samsung's mobile business said through an editorial."The idea was great, but unfortunately, we couldn't fully realize it back in 2014 due to many obstacles that couldn't be negotiated easily, such as the limited processing power on the device," Rhee said. "The Galaxy S8 is the vehicle that enabled us to introduce our 3-year endeavor.""With Samsung DeX, all you need is your Galaxy S8 to continue your mobile experience conveniently and securely whether you're surfing the web, checking your emails, or watching your favorite movies," Rhee said.The Samsung executive said the company will continue efforts to apply distinctive services to traditional smartphones on the back of Samsung DeX and Bixby."At home, while streaming your favorite movie on your big screen TV from your smartphone via Samsung DeX, you could tell Bixby, it feels too warm in here. Bixby would intelligently understand you and turns on the air conditioning with the help of Samsung Connect," Rhee said."With the dream that was Samsung DeX now fully realized, I firmly believe we are approaching the edge of a new mobile frontier much sooner than we think," Rhee added. (Yonhap)