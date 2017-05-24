EU continues to restrict N. Korea's Air Koryo from entering its space

The European Union has designated North Korea's state carrier, Air Koryo, as an airline that is restricted from operating in European skies for seven years in a row, a U.S. broadcaster said Wednesday.



In its latest update of the EU Air Safety List, the European Commission said it has continuously banned all Air Koryo planes, except for two Russian-made TU-204 airlines, from operating in European airspace as they fail to meet international safety standards, Voice of America said.





An Air Koryo plane (Yonhap)

Launched in 2006, the EU blacklist contains two lists. The first list includes all airlines banned from operating in Europe, and the one includes airlines that are restricted from operating under certain conditions in Europe. Both lists are updated regularly.At present, 181 airliners from 16 nations are completely banned from entering Europe. Air Koryo is one of six airlines under restrictions.The EU barred Air Koryo from operations for failing to meet international safety standards since 2006, but partially lifted the ban in 2010, when the North Korean airline introduced two TU-204 planes that satisfy safety standards.As of now, Air Koryo has no flight service to Europe. (Yonhap)